As I reported Monday, the longtime Jon's Bar & Grill at the other end of the block shut down over the weekend. On the plus side, Federal Donuts lit up Sixth and South last month with a new store, and the venerable Bridget Foy's at Second and South is rebuilding from a fire and is expected to reopen in 2019. (Side note: The Bridget Foy's crew is redoing the recently shuttered Ela at Third and Bainbridge as an Italian restaurant called Crybaby Pasta & Wine Bar.)