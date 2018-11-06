Something you don't hear of every day:
Beverage giant Starbucks will close a store — and it's one of the oldest in the Philadelphia area.
The last day for the Starbucks that opened in fall 1995 at Fourth and South Streets in Queen Village — across from Jim's Steaks and the TLA — will be Dec. 2, according to employees. Company officials did not return my messages seeking comment; word on the street is that a rent increase was in the offing.
This will create yet another corner vacancy on South Street, which has been looking even more forlorn lately.
As I reported Monday, the longtime Jon's Bar & Grill at the other end of the block shut down over the weekend. On the plus side, Federal Donuts lit up Sixth and South last month with a new store, and the venerable Bridget Foy's at Second and South is rebuilding from a fire and is expected to reopen in 2019. (Side note: The Bridget Foy's crew is redoing the recently shuttered Ela at Third and Bainbridge as an Italian restaurant called Crybaby Pasta & Wine Bar.)
Fortunately for java heads, there is no shortage in the neighborhood, including the Green Line Cafe, which a month ago opened a half-block away at Fourth and Gaskill Streets.
Starbucks joined the Philly coffee fray in spring 1995 with its opening at 16th and Walnut Streets in Center City. Our database says the former Arby's fast-foodery in King of Prussia was next, followed by the old Depot restaurant in Chestnut Hill, and then Fourth and South.