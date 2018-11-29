"I think by the end of the year we're going to be able to announce that there's going to be a medical laundry coming to Philly for the first time in a very long time," Jeff Hornstein, executive director of the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia, announced to an audience of a couple hundred gathered on the campus of Drexel University for the public unveiling of Philadelphia Anchors for Growth & Equity, or PAGE. It is one of the Economy League's priority projects for the next 10 years.