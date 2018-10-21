Yet, in the grand scheme of things, 21 points allowed is no atrocity. Good defense is not the only thing a team needs to salt away a game. A bigger concern might be the state of Doug Pederson's running game. With the Eagles clinging to a three-point lead with just over 4 minutes remaining, Carson Wentz dropped back to pass on three straight plays, the first two short-by-design quick hitters that went nowhere. You can question the play-calling, or you can acknowledge that Pederson might have been doing the best with what he's got. At the time of that drive, running backs Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement and Josh Adams had combined for 46 yards on 20 carries, a pitiful average of just 2.3 yards per attempt. The Eagles finished with 58 yards on the ground, their lowest total since Week 1 of last season.