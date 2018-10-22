"This is going to sound crazy, but I'm so happy they lost some games early," Dawkins said. "I am. Because I believe in those losses you really can have tough conversations. I've always said this, and I'll continue to say this: You can have tougher conversations when you lose – especially when you lose two games in a row. So when you start losing those close games and should have won those games, you can really begin to not just hold one another accountable, you can hold yourself to an even higher stage of accountability.