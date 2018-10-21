Michael Irvin is firmly onboard the "Wentz wagon."
Irvin, the Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys receiver who works these days as an analyst on the NFL Network, praised Wentz last week following his performance against the New York Giants. Now Irvin is doubling-down on the young quarterback as the team hopes to continue to rebound against the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon.
"He can put up about 30 points a game and when he does that, Philly is hard to beat. They're back to Super Bowl form," Irvin said on NFL Gameday Sunday morning.
Irvin said that one of the strengths of the Cowboys during their Super Bowl runs during the 1990s was their ability to get a lead and just feed the ball to Hall of Fame Running back Emmitt Smith, a dynamic he thinks Wentz is duplicating this season due to the team's injury-depleted backfield.
"The run game comes in now more as a finishing product to the game as opposed to the primary product of the game," Irvin said.
Former San Francisco 49ers head coach Steve Mariucci agreed with Irvin, pointing out that despite the team's injuries and slow start, he thinks Wentz is throwing the ball better this season.
"He's actually having a better year right now statistically than his MVP year last year before he got hurt," Mariucci said.
Irvin's sudden love of Wentz and the Eagles is well-timed, as the entire NFL Gameday crew – including Rich Eisen and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner – will be calling next week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on CBS.
We'll just forget Irvin went all-in on Giants quarterback Eli Manning a couple of weeks ago.
Last year, when the Eagles defeated the Panthers 28-23 on Thursday Night Football, the Eagles social media team previewed the match-up by creating their own classic 90's sitcom intro.
It's still a great video, but what's amazing is just one season later, how many players from the Eagles' Super Bowl squad are either injured or no longer with the team. At least Jordan Hicks is back.