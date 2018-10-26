Internet restrictions harm China's bottom line. "A lot of start-ups leave China to Thailand and elsewhere because it is very hard to expand internationally," said Hungarian entrepreneur Rafael Raj. He has worked in Chengdu for 15 years, the owner of Asian Capital Investment Group Ltd., which specializes in trade and investment in China and the export of Chinese products. "We work in an isolated bubble here, " he added. "Development is top down and the government tells you where the money should be used."