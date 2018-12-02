I guess it's easy to become an icon of American civility after you've gained the platform of the presidency in a campaign marked by thuggery and a dash of blatant racism — one that made sure middle-class white voters were mad over cultural issues and not over the GOP's pro-wealthy policies. It's also ironic that Bush's passing and the wave of nostalgia is occurring while the movie The Front Runner — depicting the implosion of wonkish 1988 candidate Gary Hart over his personal peccadilloes as the start of the politics of personal destruction that gave us Trump — is in theaters. According to a recent expose by veteran A-list writer James Fallows, Hart's outing as an alleged philanderer with a woman named Donna Rice, right down to the choice of a boat named Monkey Business, may also have been a setup orchestrated by Team Atwater.