The piece went viral. Many readers got madder and madder as they read about Anna, the 21-year-old from Austin, Texas, living in New York, who can't handle her registration problems by mail ("Honestly, if someone had the forms printed for me and was willing to deal with the post office, I'd be much more inclined to vote"), or 25-year-old Aaron from Atlanta, who volunteered for Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016 but who's now mad at Democrats for not seeming to care about climate change or much else ("And I just don't see the point anymore"), or Laura, the 21-year-old from Atlanta who didn't know in high school there was a vice president named Joe Biden but who promises she will educate herself enough to vote someday — hopefully by 2020.