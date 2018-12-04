Nieves hopes to exhibit other women of color whose work she follows on social media. "There are three that I'm really excited about," she says. "One is Ruby Onyinyechi Amanze, who I knew as a teenager. I love Veronica Miller Jamison, who I've been following for a few years. Another one is @cosmicsomething on Instagram. Her work is bold and colorful, and all about speaking truth to power and living as a marginalized person."