Conley likes the movie adaptation and hopes it speaks to all kinds of people. He now lives in New York (he has a husband) and finds that liberals sometimes do a poor job of trying to see things from the point of view of red-state folks who grow up with a different set of beliefs and cultural assumptions. By the same token, he thinks Boy Erased can speak to evangelicals like his father, still torn between love for his son and a bedrock belief that homosexuality is a sin. Conley said the respectful treatment of folks like his father was a priority of actor-director Joel Edgerton.