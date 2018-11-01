"I met Jake through Carey, so I knew both of them, and I knew they really wanted to work together. But that only takes you so far, because we all know what making a movie entails, and just to ask as a favor, it's too much work. You look at what Carey does [as Jeanette], for instance, she's just so all-in. She's messy on screen in a way that she's never been before. In fact, we talked about that. Her performances are sometimes dialed back in the edit, but there were none of those kinds of restrictions on this role," said Dano, who showed the movie at the Philadelphia Film Festival last month. "And, Jake, when he read it, it just hit home for him. We got on the phone and just talked about family for 90 minutes. It just stoked something in him, and that was obviously a great asset to me."