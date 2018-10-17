A decidedly anti-abortion take on the case, the film focuses on Gosnell's crimes, as well as on the government officials who allowed him to prosper for fear of taking on the abortion issue. Judge Eleanor Stanley, played by Eleanor T. Threatt, for example, tells investigators the prosecution will not present the case as an abortion issue as a way to avoid the hot-button topic. That kind of trepidation around the issue, Gosnell posits, led directly to the doctor's crimes.