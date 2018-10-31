A Christmas party may seem like a particularly head-scratching way to wrap up a Jewish film festival, but it starts to make a bit more sense when you consider who's responsible for so many of the songs that provide the soundtrack for those festivities. Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas explores the story of the Jewish songwriters who penned many of the season's most beloved carols, including Irving Berlin, Jay Livingston, Ray Evans, and Mel Tormé. In a very Jewish twist on the holiday party, the screening will be followed by a Christmas-themed Chinese buffet — ugly sweaters encouraged. "For anybody who has ever secretly loved Christmas and wanted to be part of the celebration," Antsis says, "this is the ultimate dream program."