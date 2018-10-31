Though last week's episode dealt with a topic that is popular in the Philadelphia area, it ended up drawing some of the lowest ratings all season at about 294,000 viewers, according to TV ratings aggregator TVSeriesFinale. That's significantly below It's Always Sunny's average for its current 13th season, which stands at about 373,000 viewers per episode. Last season, the average was slightly less than double that number at 601,000 viewers on average per episode. (Perhaps Patriots fans couldn't stomach watching?)