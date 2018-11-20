The highly-anticipated Monday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams lived up to the amazing hype and then some. The Rams 54-51 victory was the third highest scoring game in NFL history and the first game where both teams scored 50 or more points, with young stars Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes displaying their talents in front of 77,000 fans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (and millions more at home).