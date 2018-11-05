Valerie Safran and Marcie Turney, owners of Washington Square West's Barbuzzo, Bud & Marilyn's and a host of other restaurants, advised via social media that those with "I voted" stickers are invited to enjoy a miniature version of the sweet, salty budino, a custard-like dessert that is served in a jar and made with a dark chocolate crust, vanilla bean caramel and sea salt. Interested voters can pick up the budinos from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Verde, the boutique at 108 S. 13th Street, while supplies last.