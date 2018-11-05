On Tuesday, voters can show their "I voted" stickers at a few places and walk away with a free salted caramel budino dessert from Barbuzzo, fries from Shake Shack and more.
Valerie Safran and Marcie Turney, owners of Washington Square West's Barbuzzo, Bud & Marilyn's and a host of other restaurants, advised via social media that those with "I voted" stickers are invited to enjoy a miniature version of the sweet, salty budino, a custard-like dessert that is served in a jar and made with a dark chocolate crust, vanilla bean caramel and sea salt. Interested voters can pick up the budinos from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Verde, the boutique at 108 S. 13th Street, while supplies last.
Other offers for the politically active include:
- Free French fries from all Shake Shack locations for showing an "I voted" sticker.
- $5 for any pizza or salad from Snap Custom Pizza with a sticker. Available at all Snap Custom Pizza locations.
- Free glass of Vinho Verde wine from Talk at 2121 Market St. to anyone with a sticker, while supplies last.
- Free medium coffee, cold brew or vegan Groothie smoothie at all Saxby's locations.