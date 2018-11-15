Frankford camp residents were given a 30-day deadline to move last month. On Thursday, dozens of police officers lined the sidewalk while outreach workers with clipboards encouraged the last stragglers to move and advocates looked on. Some said they felt the police were moving campers out too aggressively. Belongings were piled into plastic containers, loaded into a truck, and packed off to a shelter on Kensington Avenue where, city officials have promised, everyone on a 51-name list from the Frankford encampment is guaranteed a bed. City officials said that 36 of those on the list had entered the shelter.