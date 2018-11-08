More people in the United States than ever before have health insurance now, thanks to the Affordable Care Act. But over the last two years, Republicans, led by President Trump, have succeeded in dismantling some key parts of the law, such as a rule requiring people to buy insurance or pay a penalty. The latest threat to the ACA is the Trump administration's partial support for a lawsuit by 20 Republican state attorneys general that seeks to toss the law entirely. The Trump administration has said that it doesn't think the whole law should go, but that it won't defend the suit's attempt to eliminate the ACA's rules requiring insurers to guarantee coverage to those with pre-existing conditions — which can range from asthma and high blood pressure to cancer.