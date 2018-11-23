Early on Thanksgiving morning, Philadelphia Police spotted a marked New York Police Department squad car on I-76 that was riddled with bullet holes and had a busted back window. When the startled Philly cops pulled up, the squad car fled, police said.
Before 3 a.m., the vehicle was found abandoned at 4300 Montgomery Drive, near Belmont Plateau in West Fairmount Park.
The car turned out to be a prop from the filming of 17 Bridges, a movie starring and co-produced by Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman and directed by Irish director Brian Kirk.
Police said Friday that the car had been stolen in Chester County, but no other details were immediately available. No arrests were made.
Film crews have been shooting scenes for 17 Bridges in the Philadelphia area since September, dressing up the city to make it look like New York.