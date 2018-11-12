BALTIMORE – The first gathering of the nation's Catholic bishops since a summer wave of anger and recrimination over clergy sex abuse in the American church opened Monday with a stunning announcement:
The prelates would not vote on a series of new accountability measures – and it was the Vatican who ordered them to hold off.
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, said he was "disappointed" by Pope Francis' 11th-hour request. But DiNardo, who leads the Galveston-Houston archdiocese, explained that the pontiff hoped to address global reforms at a summit on sex abuse scheduled for February in Rome.
"I remain hopeful that this additional consultation will ultimately improve our response to the crisis we face," DiNardo said, adding later: "We remain committed to this specific program of greater episcopal accountability."
DiNardo's announcement seemingly pulled the rug out from what was slated to be a three-day reckoning for the prelates on their own conduct amid a new low-point in a crisis that has plagued the nation's 196 Catholic diocese for decades.
The toppling of bishops — including Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, of Washington and his successor, Donald Wuerl, the onetime leader of Pittsburgh's diocese — over sex-abuse related allegations and the Pennsylvania grand jury report in August have only fomented the fury among Catholic faithful demanding accountability from church leaders.
The bishops arrived in Baltimore on Monday expected to debate a slate of reforms – including new standards for bishop's conduct in handling abuse claims and establishing a lay commission to investigate complaints against problem bishops – that they hoped would allow them to better police themselves and reassure a skeptical laity.
But Francis' request clearly surprised many church leaders in the room — including DiNardo — and left them scrambling to reassess what measures they might still take before the end of the week to assure the faithful that their reform pledges are serious.
A lengthy speech from the pope's ambassador to the United States – Archbishop Christophe Pierre – appeared to suggest some hesitancy from Rome about the measures the bishops had been preparing to adopt.
Pierre, who was summoned to the Vatican this weekend, presumably to meet with Francis ahead of this week's conference, defended what the U.S. bishops have done already to reduce instances of child abuse in the church over the past two decades. He also obliquely referred to new roles established for the laity in the U.S. proposed reform package.
"There may be a temptation on the part of some to relinquish responsibility for reform to others from ourselves, as if we were no longer capable of reforming or trusting ourselves," he said. "Assistance is both welcome and necessary, and surely collaboration with the laity is essential. However, the responsibility as bishops of this Catholic Church is ours."
But some conference members insisted direct action was needed immediately. "We need as a conference to take up this issue without delay," said Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, urging the group to take a non-binding vote this week and convene another meeting as soon as possible after the February summit to cement the reforms.
DiNardo, too, seemed to suggest in his opening remarks that despite the setback from the Vatican they had to emerge with some concrete sign of change.
"Whether we will be remembered as guardians of the abused or of the abusers will be determined by our actions beginning this week," he said.
Other measures he and top leaders of the bishop's conference have put forward include the establishment of a third-party hotline to field complaints about problem bishops and setting new restrictions on the ministry of retired bishops who were forced from their jobs in disgrace.
Francis made no mention of those proposals in his request for delay, DiNardo said Monday. It remained unclear whether members of the hierarchy would take votes on those ideas before the end of the conference Wednesday.