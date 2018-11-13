The Philadelphia Police officers' union is suing Mayor Kenney, District Attorney Larry Krasner, and Police Commissioner Richard Ross, claiming that a "Do Not Call List" maintained by Krasner to keep tainted cops from testifying in court damages the reputations of those on the list.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 also claims that Kenney, Krasner, and Ross failed to create an adequate due-process system that provides officers with the chance to defend themselves before a fair and impartial tribunal before being placed on the list.
"Once placed on District Attorney Krasner's 'Do Not Call List,' a police officer loses opportunities to testify in criminal cases in which he or she served as an investigator, and sometimes is delegated to restrictive duty status," the FOP's suit says. "For such police officers, critical parts of the work performed by police officers are restricted, resulting in the lost wages, damage to reputation and professional harm to those police officers."
The suit, filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, alleges that Kenney and Ross helped Krasner create the list by turning over personnel files to his office.
The FOP, which represents close to 6,500 city cops, is asking the court to issue permanent injunctions to stop Krasner from placing any more officers' names on the list and to stop Kenney and Ross from assisting Krasner unless adequate due process protections are established by the District Attorney's Office.
