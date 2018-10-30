This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The "Fair Workweek" scheduling bill for retail and fast-food workers in Philadelphia could get one step closer to becoming law Tuesday afternoon.
A City Council committee will host a hearing and vote on the proposed law, which would regulate scheduling practices at companies with more than 250 employees and more than 30 locations. Hourly workers have said that unpredictable scheduling affects their ability to schedule child care, school, and doctor's appointments. Championed by advocates as a way for workers to gain more control over their lives and break out of a cycle of poverty, "Fair Workweek" laws have been implemented in cities like San Francisco, New York, and Seattle.
The law, if passed and enforced — and the latter is an enormous "if" — could have a broad effect on the 130,000 Philadelphians working in retail and food service. In a survey of nearly 700 of those Philadelphia workers, 66 percent said they had unpredictable schedules, according to a February 2018 report from the University of California-Berkeley hourly work research center.
Businesses and business groups have decried the law, saying it's another example of government overreach: City Council's Committee on Law and Government should not act like a human-resources department, said Rob Wonderling, CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, at a hearing in March. The Chamber said the bill would lead to job loss.
Businesses also have said the law would hurt their bottom line. In Seattle, one seafood chain owner said he paid thousands of dollars in "penalty pay" to workers when he changed their schedules last minute. These changes, he said, were in response to unpredictable weather or sporting events.
The retail and hospitality industries comprise about 20 percent of the jobs in Philadelphia and are among the fastest-growing in the city, according to data from Mayor Kenney's workforce plan.
Since Councilmember Helen Gym introduced the bill with seven cosponsors in June, she's met with lobbyists from national corporations, including Target, according to city lobbying data. She's also hosted business roundtables to get feedback from the community. At the hearing, Gym will announce amendments to the bill in response to that feedback.
Earlier this month, Gym also hosted Seattle Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez, one of the officials who championed the scheduling bill there, to speak to local City Council about the merits of the law.
Should the committee recommend the bill Tuesday, it would go to City Council for approval.
Philadelphia Media Network is one of 21 news organizations producing Broke in Philly, a collaborative reporting project on solutions to poverty and the city's push toward economic justice. See all of our reporting at https://brokeinphilly.org