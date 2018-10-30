A City Council committee will host a hearing and vote on the proposed law, which would regulate scheduling practices at companies with more than 250 employees and more than 30 locations. Hourly workers have said that unpredictable scheduling affects their ability to schedule child care, school, and doctor's appointments. Championed by advocates as a way for workers to gain more control over their lives and break out of a cycle of poverty, "Fair Workweek" laws have been implemented in cities like San Francisco, New York, and Seattle.