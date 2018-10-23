One of the most hotly contested House races pits Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock, a Republican backed by the NRA, against Democrat Jennifer Wexton, who's been vocal on gun control and was the subject of Giffords' first political ad of the year — a $1 million buy. Running for Congress in Georgia is Lucy McBath, who began working for gun control after her teenage son, Jordan Davis, was shot in 2012 by a man who said Davis' music was too loud. Guns have likewise become an issue in some gubernatorial races, such as in Nevada, Florida, and Georgia.