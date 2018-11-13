Faith-based institutions have increasingly focused on their security in the wake of a rash of shootings that since 2012 have resulted in the deaths of six people at a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wis.; three at a Jewish community center and senior citizen complex in Overland Park, Kan.; nine at a church in Charleston, S.C.; six at a mosque in Quebec City, Quebec; two outside a church in Fresno, Calif., and 26 at a church in Sutherland Springs, Tex.