A 59-year-old man was hurt early Saturday when a vehicle struck him as he walked through an intersection in Center City.
The victim, whose name police did not release, was hit just before 9:30 a.m. as he tried to cross Market Street at 21st Street. A white pickup truck travelling eastbound on Market struck him and fled without stopping, according to police.
Medics took him to Hahnemann University Hospital, where he remained in critical condition.
Workers at a nearby Dunkin' Donuts said Saturday afternoon that they saw the aftermath of the crash, the force of which had thrown the man several feet. Officers responding to the incident visited their store, as well as other businesses facing the intersection, to retrieve surveillance footage.
It was the second hit-and-run crash in as many days in Philadelphia.
A 50-year-old man was killed late Friday in Tacony after being struck by two vehicles, both of which fled the scene.
That crash occurred just after 8:20 p.m., when the man was crossing Cottman Avenue at Torresdale Avenue, police said. He was hit first by a gray Ford Fusion driven by a woman and then by a dark-colored Mitsubishi driven by a man.
The victim died at the scene. His name was not released by police Saturday, pending notification to his family.