Federal prosecutors investigating decades of clergy sex abuse and cover-ups in the Catholic Church have turned their attention to the professional organization for U.S. bishops, signaling a potential widening of their unprecedented probe beyond Pennsylvania.
In a letter sent by Philadelphia-based investigators earlier this month, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops was ordered to preserve documents that may be of interest to the probe and to instruct its staff and all member bishops in the U.S. to do the same. The request did not compel the organization to turn over any records.
Conference general counsel Anthony R. Picarello Jr. said Friday that his organization, encompassing the nation's more than 200 active Catholic bishops, intends to comply.
"We have transmitted the U.S. Attorney's letter [to our staff] at his request, and in the spirit of cooperation with law enforcement," he said in a statement.
A conference spokesperson declined to describe what types of records the prosecutors sought to preserve.
However, Rocco Palmo, a Philadelphia-based writer of the Vatican insider blog Whispers in the Loggia, who first reported the request by federal authorities Friday, posted a copy of the document's first page on his website.
Dated Oct. 9, the letter is addressed to conference president Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, archbishop of Galveston-Houston, and issued by the office of William McSwain, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
It was issued the same day that federal agents served grand jury subpoenas on all eight of Pennsylvania's Catholic dioceses seeking records on church finances, insurance coverage, clergy assignments, and confidential personnel files that have come to be known as the church's "secret archives."
Sources familiar with the matter, although not authorized to discuss it, have said agents are looking at a swath of potential crimes from possession of child pornography to aiding and abetting, to transporting children across state lines for the purposes of sex.