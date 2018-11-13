"What Camille and I do when we sit down and evaluate these claims is look at the claimant, the circumstances of the claim, the alternatives available to that claimant, what other dioceses have done in similar situations and we try to come up with a dollar value that the claimant will voluntarily accept," Feinberg said. "The claimant can reject it but the goal here is to at least offer a very diverse group of people … compensation."