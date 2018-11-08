Amid renewed national furor over the Catholic church's handling of clergy sex abuse, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia on Thursday announced a program to financially compensate victims whose claims are too old to be taken to court.
The archdiocese is modeling the effort on funds established over the last two years by five dioceses in New York that have paid more than $200 million to 1,062 victims — an average of about $200,000.
Kenneth R. Feinberg, who was special master for victims of the 9/11 attacks , and Camille S. Biros, business manager in Feinberg's Washington office, will administer the program in Philadelphia, as they are doing in New York.
The two will review claims from victims and alone decide how much money the victims should receive, they said Wednesday. The awards will depend on the age of the child, the nature of the abuse and how long it went on, whether it was a recidivist priest, and other factors, they said.
"The diocese cannot appeal or challenge our ruling," Feinberg said.
As to how much money overall will go to victims of priests in the Philadelphia archdiocese, Feinberg said: "The diocese has an idea of what it can pay in the aggregate. We're not privy to that."
Victims who accept the payments will have to give up their right to sue the archdiocese if the state legislature temporarily lifts the statute of limitations.
The archdiocese said it did not know how many claims to expect or how much it will cost. It said it will start the new Independent Reconciliation and Reparations program with an unspecified amount of cash already on hand, but the church said additional money will have to come from borrowing and the sale of archdiocesan properties.
The archdiocese warned in a statement that the compensation program will require a substantial financial commitment and "will impact the church and her ministries in a serious way."
Similar announcements of victim compensation programs are expected as soon as Thursday from other Pennsylvania dioceses.
The announcements come just five days before the nation's Catholic bishops – including Philadelphia's Archbishop Charles J. Chaput – are set to convene in Baltimore after a fraught year that once again has plunged the U.S. hierarchy into a crisis over their handling of sex abuse issues in the church.
The last four months alone have seen the toppling of top church leaders like Cardinal Theodore McCarrick of Washington and his successor, Donald Wuerl, as well as a scathing grand jury report in Pennsylvania that accused bishops in six of the state's eight dioceses of participating in decades of cover-up and inaction.
That August report gave momentum to a push for a hotly-debated measure that the church has been fighting for years: a bill creating a two-year reprieve in the statute of limitations so that older victims can sue for decades-old abuse. Temporarily lifting statute of limitations restrictions often leads to bankruptcies by dioceses, and years of litigation before a fund for victims is created.
As the state legislature returned to the state Capitol in late September to vote on the proposed two-year window, the state's eight dioceses jointly announced their support for a fund to compensate victims of clergy sexual abuse, but provided little detail about who would run it or how much money they would kick into it.
Subsequently, the two-year window was approved overwhelmingly in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, but was opposed by top GOP leaders in the Senate who believed it would violate a clause in the state Constitution that prohibits time-barred legal claims. Senators left the Capitol late last month without voting on the legislation.
Victims' advocates have expressed mixed feelings about such funds, which they worry can be used as tools to defuse public anger and defeat legislation to permit windows in the statute of limitations that would usher in a flood of lawsuits. Some also take issue with the fact that they don't give them access to church records, which can include not just the allegations of child abuse by priests but their potential cover-up by church leaders.
Feinberg said victims compensation funds are more cost-effective and generate quicker results for victims than protracted litigation.
For example, it took more than three years to reach a settlement in the 2015 Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis bankruptcy.
By contrast, the Archdiocese of New York announced its compensation fund in Oct. 2016 and distributed $40 million to 189 victims over the next year in the program's first phase, which was for victims the church already knew about. A second phase was for victims who came forward after the program was started.
It's not clear if Philadelphia will have two phases or how long the window to file claims will be open. "We'are still working out the final details in Philadelphia," said Biros, who will manage the program with Feinberg. More information will be provided at a news conference Tuesday, she said.
An independent committee will oversee the work of Feinberg and Biros, as is the case in the Archdiocese of New York and the Dioceses of Brooklyn and Rockville Centre, on Long Island. The committee members in Philadelphia are: George J. Mitchell, former Senate Majority leader; Kelley Hodge, former Interim District Attorney in Philadelphia; and Lawrence F. Stengle, former Chief Judge for the U.S. Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
Unique to Philadelphia, Biros said, is the inclusion of a victim support facilitator, a role that will be filled by Lynn Shiner, a former director Pennsylvania's Office of Victims' Services.
"This program isn't about bringing closure or making victims whole. That will sadly never happen. Nor is it about restoring their faith in the Catholic Church. It's about acknowledging the pain, the unjust harm, and the Archdiocese's failure to prevent that harm," Shiner said.
Church officials in Philadelphia said they will continue a separate victim's compensation fund. It has paid $18 million over the last 15 years to provide psychological treatment and other services to those abused by priests, they said.
But an archdiocese spokesman declined to say Wednesday how much it has paid out over the last several years in legal settlements to abuse victims — including one issued to the family of a former Northeast Philadelphia altar boy whose claims resulted in what his lawyers described in June as the largest payout yet in a clergy sex abuse case in the city.
Nationally, the church has paid nearly half a billion dollars in abuse-related settlements over the past four years, according to a recent audit commissioned by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. That figure includes $190 million for settlements and associated attorneys fees for 2017 alone. About one seventh of that cost – or nearly $28 million – was covered by insurance.
The spokesman for the Philadelphia archdiocese declined to say whether insurance will contribute to the new monetary compensation fund or to provide details on funding. The Diocese of Rockville Centre said last year it would use investment returns and insurance proceeds to pay claims.
The Archdiocese of New York, which said in August that it had paid nearly $60 million to 278 victims, took out a $100 million mortgage on Manhattan property to pay victims.
It's not clear how much property the Archdiocese of Philadelphia has left to sell. Since 2012, it has raised more than $220 million from the sale of its nursing homes, the long-term leasing of its cemeteries, and the sale of numerous smaller properties. Much of that money was put toward long-term liabilities, such as pensions and self-insurance reserves.
Among major properties it has been trying to sell or lease are 213 acres in Marple Township, Delaware County. A deal to sell it for $47 million fell apart over community objections to the developers plans. The church has also been working on a long-term lease of property adjacent to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City.
In any case, the church pledged proceeds from transactions involving those two properties to help make up a shortfall in its internal "bank" for parishes and other church entities. That shortfall, started at $82 million in 2012, was $26 million on June 30. Any extra money could go toward claims.
Another significant property is St. Charles Borromeo in Wynnewood, but it if is ever sold or leased the proceeds are supposed to help the seminary relocate.