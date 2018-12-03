If that doesn't make any sense, ask your nearest millennial. Competitive gaming, better known as esports, is a blossoming industry with parallels to sports and entertainment. Millions of fans around the world tune in to online streams to watch the best compete in such games as League of Legends, Counter-Strike, and now Overwatch. And it's only getting bigger as traditional sports audiences have fragmented and aged, executives say. This summer, Disney announced a TV deal to broadcast Overwatch league matches on ESPN, ESPN 2 and Disney XD. There are about 35 million Overwatch video gamers, with more than 300,000 in the Philadelphia region.