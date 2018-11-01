The American Jewish Committee (AJC), an international advocacy organization, is urging not only Jews but community members of all faiths, elected officials, religious and civil rights leaders to #ShowUpForShabbat, to flood synagogues on Friday and show that "when hate raises its ugly head anywhere in our country, we will rise to confront it with solidarity and determination," it said in a statement. The group also has posted online a solidarity statement for signing, and has created a prayer that can be recited during services.