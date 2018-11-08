In Burlington County, Superintendent of Elections George Kotch said Thursday he had just received the 4,800 provisional ballots from the Board of Elections to review. "This will take a couple days to do and we will probably work through the weekend," he said. Kotch said he must manually look at the paper ballots and compare them to a computerized list of registered voters to see why their names didn't appear in the poll books at various polling places throughout the county. Ballots will be disqualified if a voter is a convicted felon, if he or she is not registered properly, or if the person received a Vote by Mail ballot.