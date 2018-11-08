A day after Democrat Andy Kim claimed victory in the tight race for a Third District Congressional seat against incumbent Tom MacArthur, scores of election workers were frantically working behind the scenes Thursday in an attempt to finish counting thousands of ballots.
Kim has a 2,622-vote lead over MacArthur, a Republican, but about 9,000 ballots are still waiting to be analyzed and potentially added to the official final count.
As of Thursday, the vote was 148,580 for Kim; 145,958 for MacArthur.
"We're really busy here, I can't take anymore questions," said a frazzled Joseph Dugan, chairman of the Burlington County Board of Elections, who waved his arms as reporters surrounded him. "We have people working hard in a small room in the back and I can't have cameras in there to make it even more confusing."
Kim, a newcomer to politics, said Wednesday night he felt his margin of victory was substantial enough to declare himself the winner, while MacArthur said in a statement he would not concede and would wait until the last votes were counted. He said in a statement that there were 7,000 outstanding votes, but that figure changed Thursday as more ballots — Vote By Mail, provisional, and votes in cartridges — were counted.
The Third District includes towns in Democratic-leaning Burlington County and others in Republican-leaning Ocean County. Kim prevailed in Burlington by about 32,000 votes, while MacArthur won by about 30,000 in Ocean.
Still, seasoned election officials in Burlington say the 9,000 uncounted ballots may have minimal impact on the final outcome. There were more provisional ballots cast in Burlington County, and other ballots that were not counted on Election Night when poll workers failed to deliver them on time to election officials come from heavily Democratic districts.
On Election Night, officials in the two counties initially reported that they each had about 3,000 or more provisional ballots that still needed to be counted. It turns out Burlington County has 4,800 provisional ballots and Ocean has 2,404.
These are paper ballots given to voters who show up at the polls but whose names don't appear in the poll books. The ballots are later inspected by the county superintendent of elections to see if the voters were eligible to cast a ballot. It's a tedious, time-consuming chore, and some election officials now predict it might not be finished until at least Wednesday of next week.
In Burlington, there also are about 1,000 votes that weren't calculated on Election Night due to "human error," according to the county clerk. Poll workers in voting districts in five towns didn't deliver the cartridges in a timely fashion.
In addition, 500 new Vote by Mail ballots arrived fresh from the post office on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Dugan, the board of elections chairman. The staff was tearing open these ballots and counting them, to add to the totals.
In turn, the Ocean County Board of Elections reported it received a total of 308 Vote By Mail ballots from the post office in the last two days. Under state law, any ballots received within 48 hours of Election Day can be included, as long as they were post-marked by Election Day.
At MacArthur's election watch party, GOP Party Chairman George Gilmore, who is also Ocean County's Superintendent of Elections, said the election would be close and MacArthur would not address the crowd because there were too many votes that were still not tallied.
During his announcement, Gilmore said was "confident Tom has won" but later added that this was his opinion, based on the votes that were in.
On Election Night, MacArthur was up about 2,300 votes. But that lead evaporated Wednesday afternoon when Burlington County released its mail-in vote totals. Kim received the majority of those 26,800 mail-in votes: 14,487. Ocean County had already included mail-in votes in its Election Night tally.
Now the focus is on provisional votes, some of which may be disqualified. Election officials in both counties were hunkering down and checking databases to see which ones can be counted.
"The doors are closed and they're still counting votes and holding meetings," said an employee at the Ocean County Board of Elections.
In Burlington County, Superintendent of Elections George Kotch said Thursday he had just received the 4,800 provisional ballots from the Board of Elections to review. "This will take a couple days to do and we will probably work through the weekend," he said. Kotch said he must manually look at the paper ballots and compare them to a computerized list of registered voters to see why their names didn't appear in the poll books at various polling places throughout the county. Ballots will be disqualified if a voter is a convicted felon, if he or she is not registered properly, or if the person received a Vote by Mail ballot.
Under a new law, anyone who voted in the 2016 election with a mail-in ballot was automatically mailed a Vote by Mail ballot this year. Anyone on that list who showed up at the polls was given a provisional ballot to prevent voting twice.
Burlington County Deputy Clerk Wade Hale said he has been busy examining about 1,000 ballots that were not counted on Election Day because the voting cartridges in five districts were not delivered to the county superintendent in a timely fashion. Hale said that poll workers in districts in Riverside, Mansfield, Pemberton, Evesham and Chesterfield did not deliver all of the cartridges that were supposed to come in that night.
After receiving a verbal court order from state Superior Court Judge Ronald Bookbinder on Wednesday night, Kotch was authorized to open the voting machines that contained those cartridges and he turned them over to Hale to review.
Hale said some of the cartridges were blank — they were inside machines that were not used on Election Day. Another cartridge had jammed and Hale used the back-up tape from the voting machine to tally those votes. Two other cartridges, he said, were found in poll worker bags, instead of being delivered with the others on a cartridge rack. "Not a single vote was lost," he said.