In Republican-leaning Ocean County, which comprises less than half of the Third District, the board there was busy examining the 2,400 provisional ballots cast in the Third District race and announced the counting would likely continue into the evening. The board disqualified 20 ballots that were cast by voters who had already submitted a vote-by-mail ballot before showing up at the polls. It also discussed whether to ask a judge to decide whether 45 provisionals that were brought to headquarters in an unsealed bag should be counted.