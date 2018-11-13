One of the women, Jess Beyer of Drexel Hill, has previously shared her account publicly. She marched with the Cadets in 2006 and was hired by Hopkins the following year. She said that in 2008 Hopkins asked her to come to his apartment to help with a work-related project. She told prosecutors that while there Hopkins offered her a glass of wine. She said she drank some and began to feel as if she were "floating on the ceiling."