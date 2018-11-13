George Hopkins, the former director of Allentown's famed Cadets drum corps and among the most decorated leaders in the national youth activity, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
Hopkins was forced out as director of the Cadets in April after the Inquirer and Daily News published accusations of nine women who said he had sexually harassed and assaulted them over the nearly four decades he had led the organization.
More women have since come forward, bringing the number of accusers to 12.
Hopkins, 62, turned himself in with his attorney, Thomas Bergstrom, Tuesday. He was arraigned and released on $50,000 bail, according to prosecutors. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4.
Bergstrom said Hopkins would fight the charges.
"We're trying this case," he said. "There's just no doubt about it."
The charges, second degree felonies, stem from the accusations of two women, both former employees of Youth Education in the Arts, a nonprofit group that owns the Cadets. The women are identified by prosecutors by their initials.
One of the women, Jess Beyer of Drexel Hill, has previously shared her account publicly. She marched with the Cadets in 2006 and was hired by Hopkins the following year. She said that in 2008 Hopkins asked her to come to his apartment to help with a work-related project. She told prosecutors that while there Hopkins offered her a glass of wine. She said she drank some and began to feel as if she were "floating on the ceiling."
"Hopkins took the victim to his bedroom, where he undressed himself and sexually assaulted her," prosecutors wrote in a news release. "J.B. never consented to having sex with Hopkins, and in fact, she stated that she told him 'no' multiple times."
The second woman, identified by the prosecutors as D.S., worked for the organization from 2006 to 2007. She said that in 2010, while working for another drum corps, she met with Hopkins at a bar for a work-related meeting. She said she consumed two drinks at the bar but felt unable to stand later that evening.
"D.S. stated that she then went to Hopkins' apartment in Allentown," the prosecutors' news release says. "As she sat on the couch there, Hopkins grabbed her, pulled her on top of him and ripped her shirt. D.S. began crying and asked Hopkins to let her 'go home.' Hopkins carried her into his bedroom, where the alleged sexual assault took place."