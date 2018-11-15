The grand jury found that when Peterkin Bell oversaw the Mayor's Fund — a nonprofit intended to advance the mayor's policy goals — she charged $20,000 to the fund's credit cards for her personal use, including for shopping, vacations, and dinners at fancy restaurants. Investigators also said she took $225,000 in city money allocated to fund a cycling race and used it to pay debts for other events that she, as city representative, had been responsible for getting financed through donations or grants.