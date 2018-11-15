The first winter storm of the season is slowly advancing on the Philadelphia area, bringing with it a mix of snow and sleet before temperatures rise and it turns to all rain.
The region, except for Shore points, is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 p.m.
The National Weather Service's latest hour by hour forecast says a mix of snow, sleet and rain should arrive in Philadelphia around mid-morning — 10:30-11 a.m. — when most people will be at school or work.
The wintry mix should turn to all rain around 2 p.m. in the immediate Philadelphia area, but it is expected to last longer north and west of the city, where the affected school districts are located.
PennDOT in the meantime is dispatching trucks to brine major roadways in advance of the moisture rich storm's arrival and Philadelphia International Airport is advising anyone who plans to fly today to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.
The Weather Service says that after the precipitation turns to all rain, there will be an increased potential for flooding, mainly across southern and coastal New Jersey and the Delmarva peninsula.
PATCO says it is closing parts of the parking lot that are prone to flooding at its Ferry Avenue station.
If there is any measurable snow, it will the first time that's happened in November in a decade.