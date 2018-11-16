The winter storm that ambushed the Philadelphia region with more than expected snow is gradually moving away from the area. Here's the latest of what you might need to know.
Service on SEPTA's Paoli-Thorndale Regional Rail Line remains suspended while Amtrak crews to work to remove downed trees and restore power. Customers can use the Norristown High Speed Line as an alternative. Other alternative service suggestions are available at septa.org.
SEPTA's Trenton Regional Rail Line is operating with delays of up to 40 minutes due to Amtrak switch problems.
Commuters on other rail lines should be prepared for delays due to slipper rails.
Many schools in Philadelphia's Pennsylvania suburbs are opening 2-hours late. A list can be found at 6ABC.
Hundreds of people spent the night stuck in their vehicles on I-78 near Allentown after accidents and snow made the roadway impassable. They have since started to move slowly after State Police sounded sirens and knocked on doors to awaken sleeping drivers. At about the same time a burst of thunder rumbled through the area. Drivers should avoid the highway until it is cleared.
Roads in the immediate Philadelphia area are slushy and wet and officials say motorists should exercise caution.
More than 200 flights to and from Philadelphia International Airport were canceled Thursday and hundreds more were delayed, leading to residual delays and additional cancellations this morning. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines on flight status.
Once the precipitation ends, it will cloudy through mid morning, then clearing gradually, with a high near 44. It will breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 33. For Philadelphia Marathon Weekend, it will be sunny Saturday, with a high near 47. On Sunday it should be partly sunny, with a high near 46. There's chance of rain and snow showers overnight Sunday into Monday, but it should be partly sunny during the day with a high near 48.