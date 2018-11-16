Once the precipitation ends, it will cloudy through mid morning, then clearing gradually, with a high near 44. It will breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 33. For Philadelphia Marathon Weekend, it will be sunny Saturday, with a high near 47. On Sunday it should be partly sunny, with a high near 46. There's chance of rain and snow showers overnight Sunday into Monday, but it should be partly sunny during the day with a high near 48.