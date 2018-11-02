The marquee game of the NFL's weekend slate includes the two teams atop the NFC. They are both on the Eagles' schedule during the second half of the season, too. The Eagles play the Rams on Nov. 18 (Week 11) and the Rams on Dec. 16 (Week 15). The Eagles likely won't be able to catch up to either team to claim a top two seed, so if the Eagles make the playoffs and expect to advance, they'll need to compete with these heavyweights on the road.