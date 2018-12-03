George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States and father of the 43rd, died Friday at his home in Houston. His passing has prompted nationwide reflection on his single-term presidency, his most controversial decisions, and his service legacy. Like many other commentators, cartoonists are celebrating Bush especially for his reputation of decency and his family life.
Tom Brokaw called him "the last president of the Greatest Generation," a reference to those who grew up during the Great Depression and fought World War II, or whose labor helped win it.
Bush served in World War II and became an officer in the Naval Reserve just shy of his 19th birthday, making him one of the Navy's youngest flying officers.
When a young Barbara Pierce first met her future husband George, she "thought he was the most beautiful creature [she] had ever laid eyes on." They raised six children together, and Barbara passed away in April.