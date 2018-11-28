Staff writers Mark Fazlollah and William Bender reported that the city never should have let Hayman buy the properties. The city's rules require competitive bidding when there is an expression of interest from other potential buyers. But PRA staff dismissed its failure to recognize other potential buyers as a clerical error, an excuse that wouldn't get a second grader out of homework. The city also based its price on outdated assessments even though the city is supposed to sell properties at fair market value. And, the city let Hayman skip out on signing an Economic Opportunity Plan, which guarantees that he would award some of the construction work to minorities, women, or people with disabilities. This deal wasn't about helping economically disadvantaged people. It was about Johnson helping his buddy improve his own economic well-being.