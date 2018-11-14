Peterkin Bell, who faces jail time if convicted, didn't set up the Mayor's Fund, and the money she allegedly took was tied to public dollars contributed to the fund, not private donations. But the Mayor's Fund was another a nonprofit lacking oversight. Peterkin Bell made decisions and expenditures with no accountability – and outright disregarded requests for documentation of her spending, which included shoes from Macy's, travel with her husband, and a $1,700 dinner to launch her own consulting business. She also made questionable moves with money earmarked for one event to cover expenses she incurred for other events and had staff falsify documents, according to the grand jury presentment.