For years, the state has tinkered around the edges of shoring up the funds. Gov. Wolf fully paid the state's additional contribution of $275 million to the funds in his current budget. He and the legislature created a hybrid pension plan aimed at saving taxpayer money. They raised the retirement age and reduced benefits to future employees. But these changes have not convinced bond rating agencies that Pennsylvania is on the road to pension stability. That's important because the agencies set our bond ratings. The lower the rating, the more it costs for Pennsylvania to borrow money.