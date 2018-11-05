The kind of voter suppression that Georgians are fretting about during a hotly contested governor's race — widespread purging of voting rolls, 50,000 voting registration applications put on hold, and shuttered voting locations — is both disturbing and frightening. (Though on Friday, a federal court intervened and found the "exact match" rule that bogged down many applications will not be applied to the midterms.) But that's not nearly as disturbing as the kind of suppression that Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania experience. Every voting cycle, far too many voters here experience self-suppression: deciding that, for whatever reason, they're simply not going to vote.