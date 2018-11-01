More than 60 percent of Seton Hall's scoring last season was lost through graduation but guard Myles Powell gives them one of the league's best three-point shooters. Creighton welcomes back 6-9 forward Martin Krampelj, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament last January. DePaul has only nine Big East wins in the last three years but boasts two of the league's better players in forward Max Strus and guard Eli Cain.