Sitting out last season with a broken wrist, Brown feels like he learned things as he watched, despite all the frustration as a season ran away from him. Martelli also noted that one cause of 1-3 scrimmage record was that Brown was asked to be the point guard in one session since, after Kimble and highly-regarded freshman Jared Bynum, Brown would be the third option there. The 2018-19 Hawks team has more inside than outside depth, even if the outside talent is noteworthy.