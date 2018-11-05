What to look for: Hard to say because as Howard said "everything is new for everybody. Not only am I a new head coach but I've got a new coaching staff that I've never worked with. It's all brand new." If the Explorers can get improvement out of some returning players, and if some of the transfers become impact players, they could surprise and do better than their predicted 12th place finish in the A-10. Howard was brought in because the program needed a change. It will take some time for things to happen. Look for continuous improvement, not just wins and losses.