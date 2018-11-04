The Billikens, who received 15 first-place votes, return four of their top six players, including preseason All-Conference picks Javon Bess, Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French. St. Louis is the only team with three players rated in the top 15 and it also adds high-scoring graduate student Tramaine Isabell (21 ppg, 7.5 rpg) who transferred from Drexel. Transfer Dion Wiley, formerly of Maryland, is also eligible.