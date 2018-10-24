Alston, whose father, Levon, starred at Temple in the mid-1990s, came in as the 81st-ranked player in his class by ESPN. But the transition from high school to Division I basketball can be difficult. He made three starts as a freshman, but averaged just 10.1 minutes and 2 points. But the marketing major did not let his struggles on the court affect him off the court, as he posted a grade-point average higher than 3.0 and made the athletic director's honor roll.