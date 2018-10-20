The Markelle Fultz hive is getting antsy, Eagles fans are impatiently waiting for more game action, and the Phillies are still recovering from the team's late season collapse and might be ready for a glimmer of hope.
Here's what you might have missed this week in Philadelphia sports.
The Sixers' season opened up very similarly to how it ended: With a loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. He had his ups and downs, struggling against the Celtics and barely playing in the second half, but rebounding toward the end of the Sixers' home-opening win against the Bulls on Thursday.
Marcus Hayes argues that if Fultz needs a place to hide from the pressure, the Sixers' should kindly hide him on the bench.
Sarah Todd talked to Bulls rookie Wendell Carter Jr., who said the team's game plan was to ignore Fultz on the offensive end. Could other teams do this?
This time last season, Howie Roseman might have had Jay Ajayi's highlights playing on his computer. Who is he watching this year? The Eagles could use help at several positions, most notable running back, wide receiver, defensive tackle, and defensive back.
Speaking of the trade deadline, Bob Ford examines Corey Clement's current state: running to keep his job.
The Phillies' farm system has been lauded as one of the best in baseball for the last few years. Now that they enter one of the most important offseasons in recent history, how is their crop of young players shaping up?
Brookover also detailed their catchers and outfielders, headlined by former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak, in Part 2 of the series.