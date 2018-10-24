Graham leads all defensive ends with 65 percent of the snaps this season, while Bennett and Long have both played 53 percent of the snaps. Their playing time would figure to go up because it won't likely be an even split with Sweat. But it doesn't sound like they'll monopolize the snaps because Sweat is going to be in the mix. All three veterans are over age 30, too, so it will help the rotation if they can trust Sweat.