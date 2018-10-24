Brandon Graham, Michael Bennett and Chris Long already played big roles on the Eagles defense before Derek Barnett underwent surgery for a season-ending shoulder injury on Tuesday. They'll play more going forward, but it's not as if they're suddenly players to know.
The one player whose role will be most affected by Barnett's absence is Josh Sweat, the Eagles' 2018 fourth-round pick whose rookie season is no longer about development. He now must contribute.
"I'm ready to go," said Sweat, who has played only 15 total defensive snaps all season. "I've been ready to go for the longest [time]. I thought I'd be playing a lot sooner. It hasn't worked out like that. I've always been ready. …I always practice hard, I always run to the ball. I'm ready."
Coach Doug Pederson confirmed Barnett's injury during a Wednesday news conference, noting that Barnett injured his shoulder earlier in the season and played until he couldn't go anymore. Pederson didn't want to give away the Eagles' plan for replacing Barnett, who had 2.5 sacks in six games, but Sweat was the first name he mentioned.
"We're still OK," Pederson said. "Obviously, Josh Sweat gets more reps and … becomes in the mix. It's a great opportunity for the guys that are healthy."
>> FROM MINI CAMP: Josh Sweat is glad to get to the NFL, and to the edge
The Eagles have played without Barnett once this season. Graham took 84 percent of the defensive snaps in that game, Bennett played 79 percent of the snaps, Long played 47 percent of the snaps, and Sweat played 13 percent of the snaps. Those numbers were skewed a bit because Bennett and Graham can help at defensive tackle, where the Eagles were undermanned.
The Eagles will likely get Haloti Ngata back this week after missing three games, so there will be more help at defensive tackle. But the Eagles will still need defensive ends to pitch in on the interior on passing downs.
Graham leads all defensive ends with 65 percent of the snaps this season, while Bennett and Long have both played 53 percent of the snaps. Their playing time would figure to go up because it won't likely be an even split with Sweat. But it doesn't sound like they'll monopolize the snaps because Sweat is going to be in the mix. All three veterans are over age 30, too, so it will help the rotation if they can trust Sweat.
"I'm cool with it going up," Graham said of his playing time. "We're going to make sure our rotation is good, like always. With Josh getting in, I don't think we're going to have to play as many. I just think we have to keep up to speed and make sure he's doing everything to be prepared, like he's been. It's up to him."
Sweat, a former top recruit at Florida State, has tantalizing physical offerings. He's 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds – a size-speed combination that is rare to find. He wasn't used as an edge rusher as much as he wanted in college, and he was thrilled coming to the Eagles to have the chance to play in an attack-style defense. When discussing the biggest difference between him now and when he was drafted, Sweat mentioned adjusting to a defense that allows him to rush from the edge.
There are pass rush techniques and refinements as far as discipline and eye placement, but Graham gushed about Sweat's explosiveness and "bend," which is the ability to get low while coming around the end against a blocker.
"Does a great job," Pederson said. "I think he's explosive off the ball; he's long; has been around the passer; can be disruptive. This will be a great opportunity for him."
Defensive line coach Chris Wilson also mentioned "explosive" with describing Sweat, as well as how "long" and "athletic" Sweat is. Wilson added Sweat learns well and can process the defense.
"For a lot of young guys, it takes time to really understand," Wilson said. "But our vets have done a good job with him, bringing him in, and they see he can add to us."
Sweat now has the opportunity to show he belongs.