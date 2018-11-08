Still, last week seemed to be an excellent time for the 4-4 defending Super Bowl champs to take a break. They were at the midpoint of their season, coming off a win in London over the Jaguars. They were banged up. Though Darren Sproles' return this week turned out to be a mirage, the extra week of rest seems to have given right tackle Lane Johnson a shot at playing Sunday night, two weeks after suffering an MCL sprain. Safety Corey Graham seems poised to return from a hamstring injury suffered Oct. 7 against the Vikings.